The Northeast Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates program (NEGACASA) is kicking off its annual “Friends of CASA” (FOC) donor campaign.
Mark Akridge, NEGACASA Board Member and FOC Committee Chair, reports that the funds contributed during the annual campaign account for more than 20% of the program’s necessary operating revenues.
More than 400 children are placed in foster care annually in the eight-county service area of NEGACASA. Currently the CASA program is able to provide volunteer advocates for only about 300 of these children. Melissa Mitchell, program Executive Director, says she is pleased that the program serves so many children; however, she emphasizes, “it’s critically important to close the gap and provide a strong advocate for every child in foster care”.
Children in foster care have experienced the traumas of abuse, neglect and removal from their homes. Many of them have significant medical and physical needs are often behind educationally. Akridge stresses that monetary gifts in any amount are essential to help the program provide caring, supportive adults to advocate for these most vulnerable children that in our communities.
To donate or receive more information about becoming a Friend of CASA or a CASA volunteer, you can use the website, www.northeastgacasa.org or contact the CASA office 706-886-1098.
