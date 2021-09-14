The Madison County Fair Association, in association with the Comer Lions Club, will hold a new toy drive at the fair this year.
Organizers say all donated toys should be new and will be donated to children in need at Christmas. Monetary donations are also accepted. Those making a donation will have their name entered in a drawing for a prize. The drawing will be held on Saturday night at the conclusion of the fair. You do not need to be present to win.
All donations should be dropped off at the raffle table under the green shed at the fairgrounds.
