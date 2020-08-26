Nike is the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s (MOAS) "Dog of the Week."
Nike is a 4-year old male who has been at the shelter for 14 weeks (102 days). Nike was an owner surrender and is housetrained and knows commands.
“It was clear his past owners spent a lot of time with him and he was well cared for,” shelter officials said. “He is truly a dog that is one of a kind. Taking after his name, he doesn’t do ‘ordinary’ commands. For example, when told to ‘just do it,’ he will sit, say ‘swoosh’ and he’ll give a paw and when told to ‘dunk’ he gives you a hug! This love bug is a true superstar and loves gong outside and hanging out with kids.”
Shelter officials feel he would do best in a home where he is the only pet and has plenty of space to get all that athletic energy out.
“If you want to see this show stopper in person, please call the shelter at 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment to meet him,” officials said. His $100 adoption fee includes neuter, vaccine and deworming.
See Nike's YouTube video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tzl0MTIjn_A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.