A book signing for “Our Side of the Mountain,” the latest novel by Hart County author and Hart County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Darlene Nixon will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at YaYa Sisters Antiques in Bowman.
“Our Side of the Mountain” is about the author’s family history as Melungeon, a mixed race group of people from isolation in the Appalachian Mountains, and descendant of the famous Indian princess Pocahontas.
A discussion regarding Melungeon background, history and geneology will be held along with the signing. Light refreshments will be served.
Copies of “Our Side of the Mountain” will be available for purchase for $16 along with one of Nixon’s other novels, “Singing Down the Preacher.”
Copies of Nixon’s novel, “The Condition of Living” will be available for $10. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Hart County Habitat for Humanity.
YaYa Sisters Antiques is located at 19 South Broad Street, Bowman.
