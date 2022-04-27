The National Ladies Homestead Gathering, Madison County Chapter will host a pollinator fair at the Madison County Library Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 21.
The event is free and open to the public, with LHG members serving as hostesses. Organizers say there will be “feature displays of stunning pollinator photography by Athens area photographer Don Hunter, who will also be speaking during the day.” Also presenting will be Carole Knight, Madison County Extension Agent, and Georgia resident and author Cathy Payne.
“Please come join us for a fun and educational day, learning about the pollinators that are essential to our Madison County agriculture!” said organizers.
