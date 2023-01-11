The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will have its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 16 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6:45 p.m. This month's program features Julia Mahood, a Georgia Master Craftsman beekeeper from Atlanta who was the 2018 Georgia Beekeeper of the year. She serves as Regional Director for the GBA, directs the GBA prison program, and she also designed the GA Bee License Plate. “Her topic ‘Game of Drones’ will highlight her extensive research into Honeybee Drone mating behavior, so please join us for her presentation,” said organizers. For more information, visit http://www.ocbeeclub.com or visit the club on Facebook.
