The Friends of Oglethorpe County Library will host an old-fashioned seed swap and book sale at #3 Railroad, Arnoldsville Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We will have a variety of seeds, daffodil bulbs and plants to share,” organizers said. “Bring seeds to swap. No seeds to swap, no problem; come and see what we have to share. There will be a Master Gardener table with information on starting seeds, soil tests and general gardening. The book sale room will be open with our usual collection of books for sale. All proceeds go to the Oglethorpe County Public Library.”
