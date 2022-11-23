The Friends of Oglethorpe County Library will have its Christmas Bazaar and Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3 at #3 Railroad, Arnoldsville.
“Along with our usual books we will have beautiful themed gift baskets, handcrafted ornaments and fresh, greenery wreaths,” said organizers.
