A cemetery cleanup day is set for April 2 at the cemetery grounds of old Lystra Primitive Baptist Church, beginning between 8:30 and 9 a.m.
The rain date is April 9.
“Everyone interested in the preservation of this historic cemetery of Madison County, Georgia, is asked to attend,” organizers said, adding that they would like people to help spread the word about the event.
For more information or directions, contact Brenda (Parham) Rich at 229-425-4194 or Nathan Simmons at 704-467-0585.
