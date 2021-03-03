Paprika, a 1-year-old mixed breed female, is the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s Dog of the Week.
She has been at the shelter for one week.
“Paprika is a dash of joy and a pinch of adorable,” shelter officials said. “She always is smiling and loves humans. She is adventurous and fun and snuggly; she is the whole recipe for a new best friend. When she is out in the yard, fetch isn't her game. She would much rather be playing on the playground equipment and even enjoys going down the slide! Paprika gets along with other dogs and does well with children. She may even get along with cats. In fact, she was surrendered because she decided she likes chicken a little too much! So she is looking for her new family to love on.”
Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, up-to-date vaccines, a microchip and de-worming.
Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 for more information or to schedule a meet and greet with Paprika.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.