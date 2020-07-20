Mr. Alden Phillips of Colbert and Ms. Lorey Phillips of Richmond Hill announce the engagement of their daughter, Kayla Phillips, to Hugh Dorsey Thompson III, son of Ms. Ginger Thompson of Glennsville and the late Mr. Hugh Dorsey Thompson, Jr.
Miss Phillips is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. J.O. and Reba Phillips of Danielsville and William J. Wilkes of Danielsville and Karen Ruth Wilkes of Colbert.
Mr. Thompson is the grandson of the late Hugh Dorsey Thompson, Sr. and Elizabeth Jane Thompson of Glennville, and Charles L. McCord, Sr. and the late Hilda Virginia McCord of Colonels Island.
An Aug. 8 wedding is planned at Dutch Ford Farms.
