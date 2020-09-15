Kayla Phillips and Hugh Thompson III were united in marriage Aug. 8, 2020 at Dutchford Farms in Metter. The Honorable Cody Cross presided over the nuptials.
Kayla is the daughter of Alden Phillips of Colbert and Lorey Phillips of Richmond Hill. Hugh is the son of Ginger Thompson of Statesboro and the late Hugh Dorsey Thompson Jr.
Shelby Sexton was Maid of Honor and Anna Tolbert, Bethany Poole, Deanna Brubaker, Emily Mann, Holly Johnson, Katylyn Ellis, Mary Sierra-Vallejo were bridesmaids. David Thompson was the best man with Travis Sexton, Colby Phillips and Wade Morgan serving as groomsmen. Daughtry Thompson and Emma Phillips were flower girls. Holden Summer, Mic Wasson and Thomas Rogers were ushers.
A dinner and dance reception was held following the ceremony at Dutchford Farmers. The will reside in Statesboro.
