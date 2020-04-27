Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center recently held a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony to promote unity and hope as well as honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of donors and recipients whose lives have been affected by organ, eye and tissue donation.
“Organ and tissue donation can save and improve lives in our community, across Georgia and across the nation, and Piedmont Athens Regional wants to help drive that point home with this symbolic flag,” said Candis Lee Wiercioch, RN, director of cardiac and critical care services at Piedmont Athens Regional. “Joining the donor registry gives hope to those in need of organ and tissue transplants, while leaving a legacy of generosity for the donor and his or her family.”
Throughout the month, numerous hospitals and municipalities across the country are holding flag-raising ceremonies in conjunction with Donate Life America’s national celebration, which began in 2009.
“Though the community was unable to join us for our annual flag-raising celebration at Piedmont Athens Regional due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, members of our staff gathered to ensure these donors and recipients were honored,” Wiercioch said.
The initiative rallies every donor hospital and transplant center, as well as all recovery agencies, to collectively fly the Donate Life flag.
LifeLink of Georgia is a non-profit community service organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissues for transplantation. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, visit lifelinkfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.