Representatives from Piedmont Athens Regional’s employee giving program, Count Me In | GIFT, recently voted to disburse $500,000 to support initiatives that impact patient care programs and improve the community’s access to resources such as health education and cancer support services.

“Through Piedmont Athens’ employee giving program, employee contributions have a significant impact on the lives of patients throughout our service area,” said Michael Burnett, chief executive officer of Piedmont Athens Regional. “These contributions stem from a genuine desire to make a positive difference in every life we touch.”

