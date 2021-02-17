The Piedmont College Conservatory of Music and Department of Theatre will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel live Feb. 25-28 at the Swanson Mainstage Theatre.
The cast and crew includes: Lydia Todd of Royston, Zoe Patton of Colbert, Madison Clements of Bowman and Mia Clegg of Nicholson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.