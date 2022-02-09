The Pilot Club of Madison County hosted the Georgia Artists with Disabilities Artwork tour reception at the Madison County Library Sunday, and the exhibit is on display through March 1.
Georgia Artists with Disabilities, Inc. was founded in 1985 by the Pilot Clubs of Metro Atlanta and is supported by Georgia District Pilot Clubs. Disabled artists throughout Georgia have the opportunity to display and sell their original art, and are eligible to compete for awards and the opportunity to have their artwork displayed in a statewide tour and exhibit. Many mediums of artwork are included in the show, such as pottery, painting, sculpture, woodcarving, photography, weaving and others.
As GAWD begins making plans for the future, they continue to focus on their theme from their first year, “Visions and Dreams, Tomorrow’s Reality.” Their main goal over the years has been to identify those disabled citizens of Georgia who are creative, capable and talented in the arts, so that their achievements and talents can be recognized. There are many disabled artists in Georgia who have visions and dreams, but have no way of making it a reality. GAWD helps make it a reality for them.
