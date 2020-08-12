The Pilot Club of Madison County has received four international awards for 2019-2020.
Tammy Dalton, President of the Pilot Club of Madison County, submitted applications for four areas of awards with Pilot International for the 2019-2020 Pilot Year. Pilot Clubs from all over the world are invited to submit applications for international awards by sharing descriptions, photos, and Power Points of local service projects, fundraisers which fund the projects, along with visibility within the community. “Pick Me Ups” are projects geared toward care providers within our community. The Pilot Club of Madison County was awarded first place in each of the four submissions to include “Outstanding Pilot Club,” “Outstanding Community Service,” “Pick Me Up Project” and “Outstanding Pilot Club Visibility.”
"These awards would not have been possible without the heartfelt efforts invested from our dedicated Madison County Pilot Club members, Facebook and Instagram participants and of course our local newspaper, The Madison County Journal,” said Dalton. “Our club is a busy club with a heart of service. We love to serve our community and we cherish our friendships, fun, and laughter along the way in Pilot. I am most proud of the goals we reached this year and I am honored to receive these awards on behalf of our local club here in Madison County, the Northeast Region, and the Georgia District."
Pilot International President, Debbie Hayes, states, “The outstanding work that your club has done furthers our mission, improves your community, and truly reflects our Pilot International principles of Friendship and Service. It is due to the efforts of clubs like yours that Pilot International has steered a True Course for almost 100 years and will continue to Do More. Care More. Be More for many years to come.”
Pilot members urge others to join them.
We invite individuals of Madison County, men and women alike, who have a desire to serve the community to come join the fun and friendship with the Pilot Club of Madison County!” Pilot leaders said.
