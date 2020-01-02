The Pilot Club of Madison County invites the public to “put on your Princess dresses and Pirate duds along with your kids or grandkids” and attend a “Princess and Pirate Party” Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Danielsville Elementary School cafeteria from 10 a.m. to noon.
A princess castle backdrop is being created by the Madison County Middle School Art Department and a pirate ship has been created by the Madison County Anchor Club. Characters will be present for photo opportunities.
“We encourage attendees to bring their cameras,” organizers said.
Activity stations for kids will include face painting, nail painting, treasure hunting, a treasure chest, cornhole, “Frozen” karaoke, tattoos/stickers, coloring and a book station. Small gift trinkets will be given. Refreshments will be provided for all kids.
Tickets are $10 per person. Those wishing to purchase a ticket can contact any Madison County Pilot member or call Karen Fitzpatrick at 706-717-1996 or Tammy Dalton at 706-614-6144.
This fundraising event will help support Pilot Club service projects for the community as well as support the Anchor Club of Madison County High School with their club activities.
