Brain awareness Week for Pilot Internatonal is March 14-20, and the Pilot Club of Madison County is asking children to enter its "How to keep your brain safe" poster contest.
The deadline to enter is March 20. Posters need to be dropped off at the Madison County Library during library hours. Kindergarten-second grade and third-fifth grade are the categories. Prizes will be given to top award winners.
Be creative, posters must have name, parent/guardian name, child's grade and contact number,” organizers said.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact President Karen Fitzpatrick at busyblondie_68@hotmail.com.
