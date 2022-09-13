The Pilot Club of Madison County will hold its first fundraiser of the Pilot year Sept. 23 at the Madison County Senior Center, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Purchase a $10 ticket in advance or $15 at the door and you will receive bingo card, drink and snacks, raffle ticket for several giveaways. Extra bingo cards will be available for purchase for $5.
