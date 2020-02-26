The Pilot Club of Madison County will host “Biscuits with Bunny” at the Ila Elementary School cafeteria Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The Easter Bunny will be present so bring your camera for photos,” organizers said.
This indoor event will offer egg decorating, face painting, karaoke, kid games, stickers, tattoos, and coloring stations, refreshments and a small gift for each participating child.
The cost is $10 per child. Tickets are limited. To reserve tickets in advance, contact Karen Fitzpatrick at 706-717-1996, or Tammy Dalton at 706-614-6144, or any Pilot member you may know.
“This is a fundraising event to help support the Pilot Club of Madison County service projects for our community as well as help fund the Madison County Anchor Club Scholarship awarded annually to a deserving Madison County High School Anchor,” organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.