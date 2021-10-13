The Pilot Club of Madison County is sponsoring “Touch-a-Truck” family-friendly event that will offer children a hands-on opportunity to see, touch and explore the vehicles that protect, build and serve the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 at Madison County Middle School.
There is a $5 entrance fee. Ice cream, snacks and drinks will be sold. The Pilot Cub of Madison County is a non-profit club that helps bring awareness to brain-related injury and illnesses and encourages brain safety.
“Touch A Truck is getting closer,” organizers said. “Please let us know if you have anything you would like to display for the kids (and grown folks) to look at. Cars, trucks, tractors, racecars, classic cars, trash trucks, septic trucks, dump trucks, bucket trucks, fire, EMS, police, sheriff’s department, etc.”
Those wishing to bring a vehicle or those needing more information can contact Heather Lackey at hnlackey@gmail.com.
