The Pioneer Harvest Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 26, in Danielsville was canceled due to weather concerns.
“This was a decision that we have struggled with all week with the weather forecast changing every day, however, we felt that the negatives outweighed the positives of continuing with the event based on the information we had at the time,” said Russell Martinez of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “We have been asked if we are planning to reschedule before the end of the year. This is under discussion and we will let you know if anything develops. We are grateful for all your support and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you.”
