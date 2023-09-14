The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Partners in Agriculture will hold the Pioneer Harvest Festival on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds, located at 1254 Main St., Comer.
The Pioneer Harvest Festival will have agricultural exhibits, youth activities, historical demonstrations, live music, local food, a craft and gift market and a farmers market.
Vendors will include 95.3 WEGG, Angel’s Upscale Resale, Angel’s Rest Angus Farm, LLC, B&G Seed Co., Baby’s, Black Sheep Diner, Boy Scouts, Brush Creek Farm, Chalking It Up with Cathy Bedell, Chandler Elderberry Company, Chunky Bros BBQ, Clair’s Creations, ClassyGlassCups, Comer Coffee Co., Comer Lions Club, Community Baptist Church, Counting Rings, Crazy 8’s, Cypress Grove Farms, Diamond Grove Pecans, Dogwood Blossom Cookie Co., Down In The Valley Shop, Emerald Woods Studio, Friends of the Madison County Library, GenTreeXT, Georgia Department of Agriculture, Honest Faye Boutique LLC, Honey Harvest Farm, LLC, Honey Pond Garden Club, Iron Pin Ranch, Katie Creations, KT’s Fish Joint, Ladies Homestead Gathering, Madison County Cattlemen’s, Madison County Extension, Madison County Farm Bureau, Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, MAE Co Ice Cream, MedLink, MomBunGettin’ItDoneCreations, Mountain Top Kitchen, Olivia’s Garden and Market, Orange Marmalade, Pilot Club of Madison County, Proverbs 31 Farmstead, Purple Sloth Creations, Rotary Club, Sawdust & Honey Laser Works, Scented by Sarah, Shooting Star Creations, Six Noble Oaks Farm Treefoak, Southern Dimples Boutique, Stanfield Air Systems, The BIZZY BEE Hive, LLC, The Naked Farmer, The Rescue at Spirit Ridge Farm, The Rustic Top Candle Co, Times Remembered, Treats & Eats by Caitlin, Tumbleweed Coffee Lounge, Wildly Woven Co and WoodmenLife.
