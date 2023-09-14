The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Partners in Agriculture will hold the Pioneer Harvest Festival on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds, located at 1254 Main St., Comer.

The Pioneer Harvest Festival will have agricultural exhibits, youth activities, historical demonstrations, live music, local food, a craft and gift market and a farmers market.

