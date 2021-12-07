Camp Kiwanis invites the public to a family day of play, with “Santa and our Camp Elves” Saturday, Dec. 18, from 1 to 5 p.m.
For $8 per person, participants can join with the Elves while enjoying hayrides, crafts, archery, biking, fishing field games, songs, stories and s’mores.
At registration, you can sign up for a time to visit with Santa at the Couch Center. The evening will continue with a Star Watch and a night hike. (Overnight options may be available, for additional fee) Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling 706-795-2098 or atYhttps://tinyurl.com/SantaAtCampK
Camp Kiwanis is owned and operated by Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. This nonprofit reaches more than 3,500 kids each day.
“We ignite the unlimited potential of kids and teens, by providing safe, inclusive, and engaging environments,” organizers said. “Our vision is thousands of young leaders thriving in life and strengthening the future of their communities and the world. For many, this Camp is their first exposure in a wilderness setting. For some, it is the first time away from their own neighborhoods in metro Atlanta. Currently, we also part of our local community by involving the Madison County School District in our environmental education opportunities and rental facilities.”
Camp Kiwanis has 160 acres, 17 buildings, Broad River and Bluestone Creek frontage and is “an ideal location for weddings, reunions and nature education outings for the local school systems.”
Contact the camp at 706-795-2098, or check out the camp Facebook page.
