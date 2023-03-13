A poverty simulation event will be held in April for local community and business leaders.

The event is planned by the Madison County Area Non-Profit Roundtable, the Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) and the University of Georgia UGA Extension Service from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 27 at Colbert Baptist Church and is sponsored by Jackson EMC and MedLink Georgia.

