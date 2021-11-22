Do you have questions about Medicare? You are not alone.
The Madison County Pastors and Laymen’s Fellowship is sponsoring a free presentation on resources and benefits available to all Americans over 65 at the Madison County Senior Center Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to a professional presentation by insurance consultants from the Mitchell Advisory Group, there will be an opportunity for individual questions and advice concerning resources available.
“Everyone is welcome; you do not have to make an appointment to attend,” organizers said.
For more information, contact Conolus Scott, Jr. of the Madison County Pastors and Laymen’s Fellowship at 706-340-0477. The senior center is located on Hwy. 98, next to the Madison County Public Library.
This is a great opportunity! Medicare is not simple, but is a wonderful insurance source. It never excludes any provider so that you can see anyone you wish at any time they are available and it is covered if the services provided are covered. That's where the complexity starts. Go there and learn.
