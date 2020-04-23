The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved the following proclamation Monday in honor of “National Library Week 2020:
WHEREAS, libraries have long served as trusted and treasured institutions where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds can come together and learn alongside one another;
WHEREAS, libraries of all types are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses;
WHEREAS, Madison County Library offers members of the community a welcoming space and opportunities to explore new passions through technology, programs, and services such as monthly calligraphy classes, book clubs for all ages and abilities, and weekly computer instruction;
WHEREAS, Madison County Library helps patrons find tools to help improve the quality of their life, from resume-building software, to sewing machines for public use, to community meeting space;
WHEREAS, Madison County Library hosts a weekly inclusive book club for adults of all abilities;
WHEREAS, Madison County Library partners with community organizations such as the University of Georgia Extension office and Madison County Health Department to provide healthy lifestyle classes free of charge to the community;
WHEREAS, libraries strive to develop and maintain programs and collections that are as diverse as the populations they serve;
WHEREAS, Madison County Library sought and received a grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Foundation to host the traveling exhibit “Thinking Money 4 Kids” from December 2020 – January 2021;
WHEREAS, libraries are a resource for all members of the community regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or socio-economic status, by offering services and educational resources that transform lives and strengthen communities;
WHEREAS, Madison County Library hosted Georgia Artists with DisAbilities traveling art exhibit, sponsored by the Pilot Club of Georgia for the second year in a row;
WHEREAS, libraries, librarians, library workers, and supporters across America are celebrating National Library Week.
NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that the Madison County Board of Commissioners proclaim National Library Week, April 19-25, 2020. We encourage all residents to visit the Madison County Library this week and explore what’s new at your library and engage with your librarian.
Because of you, Libraries Transform.
John Scarborough, Chairman, Madison County BOC
Rhonda Wooten, Clerk, Madison County BOC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.