John Pruitt, a TV news anchor/reporter who retired from WSB in Atlanta after a career spanning 46 years covering Georgia news, is scheduled to speak at the Elbert County Public Library at 345 Heard Street in Elberton at noon Oct. 3. He will promote his new novel “Tell It True.”
“This will be an incredibly interesting book talk based on a horrendous event that happened right in our own back yard,” said Elbert County Library Director Jan Burroughs. “We’re hoping that those still working can attend during their lunch time to hear Mr. Pruitt speak about his novel Tell It True.”
Although a work of fiction, Tell It True draws heavily upon Pruitt’s real-world experiences covering Georgia in the 1960s and includes his coverage of the murder of WWII Veteran, Lt. Col. Lemuel Penn, by area Ku Klux Klan members at the Broad River Bridge on Highway 172 between Elbert and Madison Counties.
“Attendees will be served something sweet and savory along with soda, water, or coffee since they will be missing their normal lunchtime,” said organizers. “Attendees are more than welcome to bring their own brown bag lunch!”
Seating will be limited so those wishing to attend the program should call the library at 706-283-5375 to reserve their space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.