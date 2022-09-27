John Pruitt, a TV news anchor/reporter who retired from WSB in Atlanta after a career spanning 46 years covering Georgia news, is scheduled to speak at the Elbert County Public Library at 345 Heard Street in Elberton at noon Oct. 3. He will promote his new novel “Tell It True.”

“This will be an incredibly interesting book talk based on a horrendous event that happened right in our own back yard,” said Elbert County Library Director Jan Burroughs. “We’re hoping that those still working can attend during their lunch time to hear Mr. Pruitt speak about his novel Tell It True.”

