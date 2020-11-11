The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) held its inaugural Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament at Victoria Bryant’s Highland Walk Golf Course Saturday, Oct. 31, with the event raising more than $5,000 to help care for homeless pets.
“This tournament was the first fundraiser this challenging year and was a great success, thanks to the players, sponsors, staff and volunteers at Highland Walk,” organizers said. “There was a packed course with 18 teams of all ages – everyone having a great time. A beautiful, cool, sunny morning, even though it was a bit windy, was perfect for a round of golf.” MOAS officials said they appreciate the community’s support.
