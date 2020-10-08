A “Fall into Recycling Event” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 7, at the county government complex
“Join Keep Madison County Beautiful to celebrate ‘America Recycles Day’ and take advantage of document shredding (two file boxes free, over two boxes may be charged a fee), medication take-back/disposal and many more opportunities,” organizers said.
Call 706-795-5151 for more information.
