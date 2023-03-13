The Red Canna Park Committee has continued the work of updating the Colbert park in recent months, and the committee invites the community to participate in a park clean-up day Saturday, March 18.
“The committee has been working with the park designers over the fall and winter to refine the design, so it reflects Colbert,” said Josh Combs, park board chair. “But in the meantime, work continues. This first park clean-up day is a way to involve the community in the updates to come.”
