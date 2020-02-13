A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Feb. 18, at Madison County Middle School.
“Patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply,” Red Cross officials said. “That’s why this February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time, ensuring loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer.”
To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment or make a financial gift, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
