The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Madison County Senior Center, which is located at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville. The social gathering will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
The guest speakers will be Patrick Witt and Marc McMain. Both speakers are running as 10th Congressional District Candidates.
“We have arranged for at least two Congressional Candidates per month to speak at our meetings through May 2022 General Primary Election,” said organizers. Each of our monthly meetings usually have four to five additional state and local candidates and elected officials in attendance. All Republican members should attend these monthly meetings to be more informed on which candidate to support.”
