The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, April 21 at the Madison County Senior Center.
The social gathering will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m., at the senior center, which is located at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville.
“Stay for our candidate social after our meeting,” organizers said.
10th Congressional Candidate Paul Broun, and Madison County State Representative Alan Powell will be the guest speakers.
“We have arranged for at least two candidates per month to speak at our meetings through May 2022 General Primary Election,” organizers said. “Republican members should attend these monthly meetings to be more informed on which candidate to support. We will hear reports from our Madison County GOP Legislative Committee. The committee will report on the various county government public meetings, and updates that happened during the state legislative session.”
