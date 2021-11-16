The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Madison County Senior Center at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville.
The social gathering will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
There will be two guest speakers at this republican meeting. The first guest speaker will be Kandiss Taylor Candidate for Governor. The second guest speaker will be 10th Congressional Candidate Mike Collins.
Taylor is a South Georgia native and is currently employed as an educator with a local board of education where she has been for the past 19 years. She says she is running “to give Georgia an option that is non establishment, honest, conservative, and a true representative of We, The People.”
Collins says he running for Congress “because the radical left is out-of-control.”
“The liberals in Washington, D.C. won't stop until someone stands up to them, and for hard-working Georgians,” he said. “I'm pro-Trump, pro-life and will protect our Second Amendment right. I won't bow to the woke mob's cancel culture or Nancy Pelosi's job-killing, gun-grabbing agenda.”
