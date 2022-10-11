The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Madison County Senior Center from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7p.m.
Madison County Republican Party guest speaker will be Tracy Dean, Chair of the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration. She will speak on the voting process in Madison County.
