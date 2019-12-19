A ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Comer Traveler’s Museum to recognize Anne Threlkeld, who is retiring as a secretary/administrative assist for the Madison County Cooperative Extension Service for nearly 22 years. The public is invited to attend.
Threlkeld has worked with seven Family and Consumer Science, 4-H and Agriculture agents and four Program Assistants and many interns.
"Anne has such a great sense of humor," said Brad Averill, the Madison Count Family and Consumer Science agent. “Working side by side with her, I don't think you could ask for a better secretary. She is supportive of you professionally and personally."
“She is always smiling, always ready to help find the answers needed for farmers, 4-H’ers and home owners,” said Deborah Wofford, Madison County 4-H Program Assistant.
