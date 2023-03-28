John Reynolds and Ciera Turner recently earned top two honors at the state 4-H archery shoot held in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Reynolds placed first in the Cloverleaf Compound division, and Turner placed second in the Junior Compound division. The Madison County 4-H Archery team members competed with over 800 archers from across Georgia participated in the two-day event.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.