John Reynolds and Ciera Turner recently earned top two honors at the state 4-H archery shoot held in Perry at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
Reynolds placed first in the Cloverleaf Compound division, and Turner placed second in the Junior Compound division. The Madison County 4-H Archery team members competed with over 800 archers from across Georgia participated in the two-day event.
“The entire team had an amazing indoor season, and have begun their great outdoor competitions,” 4-H leaders said.
Madison County 4-H Cloverleaf team members (fourth through sixth grades) competing were Henry Bartenfeld, Kravitz Colquitt, Lilly Pass, Mary Pruitt, John Reynolds and Ruby Weaver. Levi Baker, Kaden Nix, Hunter Pass, Claire Tucker, and Sierra Turner competed as Junior members (seventh and eighth grade) and Kaylee Baker, Lily Earle, Stephanie Martin and Kacin Pruitt competed on the senior level (ninth through 12th grade).
“Madison County 4-H was well represented by these young people,” 4H leaders said. “Team members have been practicing weekly since October 2022 in preparation for the state contest. This opportunity would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of volunteer coaches. The 2022-23 coaches include head coach John and Erin Martin and fellow coaches.”
In the Cloverleaf events, Reynolds placed first and Mary Pruitt placed 13th at state in the Cloverleaf Division. In the junior events, Ciera Turner placed second. Hunter Pass placed eighth and Claire Tucker placed ninth. In the senior events, Kaylie Baker placed 10th and Kacin Pruitt placed 12th in the state.
“The entire team had an amazing indoor season, and are looking forward to great outdoor competitions,” said 4-H leaders.
The 4-H Archery Program is a part of the Georgia 4-H Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education Program (S.A.F.E.). The program is designed to assist young people in personal development, establish a personal environmental ethic and explore life-long vocational and avocational activities.
“Teamwork, cooperation, self-responsibility and character are among the many life skills gained by participating in the S.A.F.E program which is sponsored by the Georgia 4-H Foundation,” said 4-H leaders.
4-H is the youth program of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. For more information about Madison County 4-H, contact the Madison County Extension Office at 706-795-2281.
