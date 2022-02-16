Most people have seen high school students compete against one another in a varsity game, but not many people have seen the game played with team-built robots.
Madison County 4-H/Madison County High School RoboRaiders Robotics team was among the 30 teams of high school students whose robots qualified for the first Technology Challenge Robotics Tournament at the Jefferson Empower College and Center held recently. Qualifications were met by attending four previous Oconee County High School matches with the RoboRaiders team ending with a ranking of ninth from the Athens League and 12th in the region play.
The matches were intense with robots picking up blocks and balls and placing them in a “Freight Frenzy” on a balanced tower that contained many levels. The team also had a spinning wheel that ran ducks on a receiver belt. The highlight of the contests were the awards.
RoboRaiders Captain Michelle Perry was spotlighted as the Madison County team was recognized as 16th in the regional ranking. The team was also recognized as the first runner up of the prestigious “Outreach Award” after telling the audience of their work with youth in the area through the Tech Wizards team and other STEM educational community events.
Madison County 4-H received sponsorship from SPG Construction LLC to get the team started this past year. The team raised funds by selling Krispy Kreme donut vouchers and accepted personal donations for equipment and food. The students began building their robots in November with a basic kit provided through these sponsorships. In addition to the design, this team was responsible for building, programming, marketing, outreach and fundraising for the robotics club.
The RoboRaider Team members include Clayton Adams (build captain), Ehren Barta, Gavin Gabriel, Joshua Blackmon, Lilly Boerrigter (program captain), Jailee Dang, Liberty English, Owen Fowler, Ramsey Fowler, Alyssa Goldman (marketing captain), Brady Hersh, Jarrett Lasseter, Corbin Mankiewicz, Michelle Perry (team captain), Kalani Posey, De’Andre Robinson and Joseph Teague. Teague and Perry worked to lead completion of the team’s 60 page notebook and 15-page portfolio.
The team estimated they logged more than 400 hours after school and on the weekends working on the project. The experience that the students gained through the robotics challenge was “priceless,” said 4-H Agent Susan Goldman and Deborah Wofford, who assisted as the contact persons. Amanda Adams, Suzanne Boeavais, Donna Rosenberg and Tom Williams coached the teams during the build season and took the teams to the competition.
“They learn a lot about mechanics, engineering, marketing, public relations and, most of all, teamwork,” said Williams.
Adams, the lead administrator for the team said, “Building the robot requires many long hours from the youths and their mentors, but it’s worth it.”
They all donated their time because they were committed to teaching the students lifelong skills as they placed in the top 20 and also earned awards for their work in the community”.
For more information about Madison County 4-H, call 706-795-2281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.