The Madison-Oglethorpe Animals Shelter (MOAS) features two dogs, Roger and Brenda, who came in together as strays as its “Pets of the Week.”
“They are super happy, fun dogs that would be great adopted together, or separately,” shelter officials said. Each of their adoption fees is $100 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, and a microchip.
Both are Pit Bull Terrier mixes, about 1-year old and have been at MOAS for about six weeks.
“Brenda is a very happy girl,” shelter officials said. “She loves playing in the yard with her brother, Roger, but is also totally content to sit with you and get ear scratches, She will do well in a house where she can get run-around time to get all of her energy out. Brenda seems to know at least some basic commands and is food driven. She will be easily trained. Roger is also a super happy, energetic dog. He always is happy to see you and has a smile on his face. He loves playing in the yard with his sister Brenda, but he also loves running the fence line with other dogs here at the shelter. He will do well in a house where he can run and get all of his energy out. Roger also knows some commands and is also food driven He can obey the sit command and will learn new commands for treats.”
Call the shelter at 706-795-2868 to schedule a meet and greet with these dogs.
