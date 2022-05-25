Several members of the Madison County Class of 2022 stood at the podium at the Ila Restaurant early Friday morning receiving the applause of Rotary Club members and thanking the club for the scholarships they received.
Each of the upcoming graduates shared where they were going and what job they hope to have.
Miracle Turner was first to be recognized. She received the Erwin Hardeman Rotary Scholarship of $1,000 and will go to Piedmont College where she will study psychology with a pre-medicine track.
Zandy Gallardo Gonzalez drew interest from the audience for her planned career — an FBI agent. She plans to major in criminal justice at the University of North Georgia on an ROTC scholarship. She said she’ll then spend four years in the Army in military intelligence. She plans to use that experience to purse a career as an FBI agent. She received the Jim Jeffers Scholarship of $1,000.
Tytayanna Williams was awarded the Sandra Jeffers Scholarship of $1,500. She plans to attend Augusta State and be an occupational therapist.
Andrea Galindo Madera received the Graham Law Firm Award of $1,000. She will attend the University of North Georgia with plans to be a nurse in orthopedics or pediatrics.
Alex Childers, who was unable to attend the breakfast due to a health issue, was awarded a Bill Gibbs Memorial Scholarship of $1,000. He plans to attend Emmanuel College and become a school teacher.
Faith Vieira was awarded another Bill Gibbs Memorial Scholarship of $1,000. She will attend the University of North Georgia and study business. She plans to own a business.
A dual scholarship award is offered by Pastor Calvin Ward and June Ward in conjunction with the Bill Gibbs Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 was awarded to Jenna Reese, who will attend Kennesaw State and study nursing. She plans to be a travel nurse.
Madison Carter received the Double L Farms, Larry and Linda Cox Scholarship of $1,000. She will attend the University of North Georgia and study business and management. She would like to open a floral business.
“Thank you students,” said the Rotar’s Larry Cox, who introduced each scholarship recipient. “As a Rotary Club we are proud of what you have accomplished and what you’re about to accomplish. You’re our future leaders. At some point we’d like to see you back here as Rotary members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.