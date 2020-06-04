The Rotary Club of Madison County ramp crew and volunteers constructed a 12-foot ramp May 21 for Carol Gail Gentry, 56, originally from Carlton and now a Colbert resident.
Approximately 12 years ago Gentry had a kidney and liver transplant. Recently, her new kidney failed and she is now a three-times-a week dialysis patient. She is legally blind and presently bed bound after being on the ventilator for 17 days and becoming too weak to stand to transfer to her wheelchair.
She is expected to get stronger through some physical therapy. Gentry loves her dog, Ivy Lee, and her family. She enjoys watching movies and spending time with family. Her mother, Elizabeth Guest Pierce, 84, has been her caregiver. She worked at the Comer nursing home and the Bread Basket before retiring.
“Both Gail and Elizabeth are Baptist and love the Lord,” said Rotary leaders. The family is extremely thankful for the Rotary Club's quick response to an immediate need. There wasn't a viable way to get Gail out if the house had caught on fire, and the folks with Solutions Medical Transport can now bring her in and out of the house easier.”
