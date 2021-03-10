The Madison County Rotary Club Ramp Crew constructed a 20-foot ramp Thursday, Feb. 4 for the Reverend Peter Yuh and his wife, Helen, on New Hope Church Road in Comer. It marked the 807th ramp built by the club.
The Yuhs moved to the county from Chicago but have quickly put down deep roots. After a career in medicine specializing in pediatrics and caring for thousands of children, Helen recently suffered a debilitating stroke making a handicap ramp essential for her.
The Reverend Peter Yuh is a retired Presbyterian minister who still ministers part-time at New Hope Presbyterian Church.
“The ramp crew was honored to have offered a small token of assistance and gratitude to a couple who spent a life attending to both the physical and spiritual well-being of others,” Rotary leaders said.
Reverend Yuh personally thanked every member of the crew for helping his wife and ended with a traditional expression of gratitude in his mother’s native tongue, Korean. The volunteers and Rotarians who made the ramp possible for Helen Yuh were Johnny Minish, Alan Phillips, Artry Bishop, Don Sullinger, David Garrison, Ed Brown, Bruce Gandy and Jerry Coutant.
An annual Tax Relief Drawing is conducted to raise funds to support the Rotary Club’s Community Service activities. Only 250 tickets will be sold at $100 each and First prize is $10,000. If you are interested in purchasing a ticket and supporting The Rotary Club of Madison County’s Community Service programs such as the Madison County Food Bank, Literacy Programs and the Ramp Program call a Rotarian or contact Mike Williams at 706-795-5940. The ticket drawing will be on April 9.
