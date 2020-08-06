The 784th handicap ramp built by the Madison County Rotary Club Ramp Crew was for Darrel Curtis (D.C.) Maddox, who lives on Tarpkins Road.
D.C. Maddox moved to Madison County when he was 9 and went to Madison County schools, starting with Ila Elementary. He graduated from Madison County High School, where he played baseball for the Red Raiders. He worked for over 35 years as a truck driver for companies such as Gold Kist Inc. and Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.
Maddox suffers from pancreatic cancer and he and his wife, Blanche, both have had multiple surgeries on their knees, so the ramp will give them a sorely needed aid to mobility. Maddox also thanked the ramp crew because the ramp will provide access to allow his 92-year-old mother to visit after months of separation.
The Rotarians and volunteers who made the ramp possible were Bob Padilla, Ed Brown, Rodney Chandler, Johnny Minish, Artry Bishop, Walton Hill, Mitchell Hill, Johnny Westmoreland, Alan Philips, and Bruce Gandy with the greatly appreciated water and drinks provided by D.C. and Rotarian Jerry Coutant.
The family made a contribution towards the ramp materials that will assist the Rotary Club of Madison County as it continues to provide home accessibility for Madison County residents.
