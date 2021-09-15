The Madison County Rotary Club ramp crew constructed a handicap ramp Sept. 9 for Paula Threlkeld on Hwy. 172 in Comer, the group’s 833rd ramp.
Paula is a life-long resident of Madison County where she attended Madison County High School and played on the basketball team. She and Mark have their 40th anniversary coming soon, and they have been blessed with a son, Cody, who lives in the Paoli Community with their grandchildren.
Paula worked many years at the Merchants and Farmers Bank in Colbert and later at the University of Georgia where she had to retire due to her first bout with cancer which in subsequent years returned four more times and resulted in her being bedridden for 18 months.
“Her strong spirit and the care of her husband, Mark, who worked over 20 years at Comer Health and Rehabilitation and several years at the Gables Assisted Living until he had to care for his own family, has gotten her back on her feet,” Rotary leaders said. “She can barely walk now but with her ramp facilitating her trips to rehabilitation, she is coming back strong.”
Paula has been a member of the congregation at Oak Grove Baptist Church for 63 years and she and Mark look forward to returning to services.
