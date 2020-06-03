The Rotary Club of Madison County went a little out of Madison County May 28 to construct a 32-foot handicapped ramp for Larry and Linda Watson, who live on Len Edwards Road near the county line in Oglethorpe County.
They have lived in this area for over 25 years. Although she spent most of her life as a housewife and mother, she was one of the many women that worked in sewing plants in Madison County many years ago. She worked at the Ila Manufacturing plant when she lived in the Shiloh Community. She has needed a good ramp for several years, as her old one was short and steep. She suffers from osteoarthritis, breast cancer and has had one heart attack. She said she was happy to have the new ramp with a slight slope.
Her husband, Larry, also needed the ramp because of colon cancer and a bad knee and leg. He was a long-time truck driver, and was an Army veteran that was injured in the Vietnam war when a mortar shell hit his military's Army truck. They made a donation to help pay for the materials, and sincerely thanked the Rotarians and volunteers that worked on the ramp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.