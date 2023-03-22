The Rotary Club of Madison County will soon construct its 900th ramp.
The group built its 899th March 16 on Coley Davis Road near Danielsville, a 32-footer for Wanda and Eddie Hamons.
Eddie and Wanda are longtime residents of Madison County and raised two sons here, Rodney and Edward. Eddie has driven big-rig trucks since he was 18 and is recovering from a recent accident. And, to compound things, Wanda is facing serious back surgery. Wanda is a nurse who retired from providing in-home health care.
Rotary leaders said she “obviously enjoyed her important work because she still speaks highly of her last patients, Emily and Richard Huffs.”
Eddie and Wanda attend the Victory Baptist Church and Rotary Club leaders said they appreciated receiving a donation from them and their family.
