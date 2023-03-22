Rotary ramp number 899

The Rotarians and volunteers who made ramp number 899 possible were Walton Hill, Alan Phillips, Artry Bishop, Ed Brown, Bruce Gandy, Roy Nunnally, Don Sullinger and John Taylor. Eddie and Wanda Hamons joined the ramp crew in the photo.

The Rotary Club of Madison County will soon construct its 900th ramp.

The group built its 899th March 16 on Coley Davis Road near Danielsville, a 32-footer for Wanda and Eddie Hamons.

