The Rotary Club of Madison County will hold a golf tournament Friday, Nov. 6 at Double Oaks Golf Course.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Lunch will be served after the recognition of winners and door prizes.
The tournament is a four-person Lauderdale format. There will be cash prizes for winning teams (gross and net), along with prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and door prizes.
The cost is $75 per entrant, $300 per foursome.
Fees include lunch, green fees, cart, participant gift packs and door prizes.
Tournament proceeds benefit the Madison County Rotary’s support of local charities and service activities performed by the club.
Checks can be made payable to the Rotary Club of Madison County and sent to Kendall Stovall, 861 Church Street, Royston, GA 30662 with name, telephone and address of each participant. For more information, call Stovall at 706-248-9611 or email him at kendallstovall@pinnaclebank.com.
