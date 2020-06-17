Ray Finger believes making hard decisions and grieving do not go well together. Working at a local funeral home, Finger calls himself the bookends of the business because he handles the pre-arrangements and the aftercare.
He spoke to the Rotary Club of Madison County last week.
As a former pastor at Prince Avenue Baptist Church, he is a perfect fit for this position, which combines good listening and counseling with financial planning. He wants to serve people before they have a reason to grieve because, though the grieving process is natural and healthy, it does not need to be interrupted by the arrangements that come with death. So, Ray recommends an advance planning program. With this plan, Finger meets with a family and gets to know them while family members are healthy, happy, and in their best frame of mind to make decisions.
After the family makes decisions, a pre-need account is set up so payments can be put into that account. Finger told Rotarians, at their Friday meeting, he saw six good benefits to the advance planning program. First, if a person dies before this plan is paid for, the remaining cost is forgiven. Secondly, the plan locks in the price of arrangements so that costs cannot escalate before they are needed. Thirdly, the family can transfer this policy to any other family member should the need arise. In addition, this pre-need policy is exempt from Medicaid Spend Down should a nursing home become needed, therefore, protecting all property. Fifthly, if the deceased has a life insurance policy, he keeps it in full, and lastly, the cost does not have to be paid for all at one time. And, of course, the most obvious reason is that it is a parting gift to the remaining family member because they do not have to make hard decisions.
Many people do not know that when a person dies away from his home area, the body has to be sent back home for the arrangements. The cost of getting the body home is usually very expensive. In fact, Finger said he had known situations where the cost of transporting the body was more than all the other costs put together. With the out-of-area programs, funeral homes can bring the body home without additional costs.
Another service that can be offered is discounts for veterans. If the deceased decides on cremation and chooses to, his flag can be draped over the body and go through the cremation process with him. Then his flag is retired. Also, if a veteran does not choose cremation and does not already have burial plot, the funeral home gives him a spot.
Cremation has become the preferred process for about 65 percent of people now, Finger said. He explained that there are three levels of the cremation serviced. One is called direct cremation and is the simple process of cremation with return of the cremains. The second level provides the cremation and a memorial service, and the third level, or full-service program provides the cremation, a visitation and a memorial.
Planning a funeral and making a pre-paid account might sound creepy to some; however, it is possibly the best gift a person can give to the grieving family members he is leaving behind.
Ellen Cowne provides news from the Rotary Club of Madison County.
